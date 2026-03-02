Nepal: Rappers flock to Jhapa to support Gen Z candidate for PM​

Jhapa (Nepal), March 2 (IANS) From the Bronx in the US to Nepal’s streets, rap has been a musical form that has served as a vehicle for social change. ​

In Nepal, last year’s Gen Z protests featured a large number of rappers who mobilised the masses, fuelled by their enthusiasm. In Nepal, demonstrations began last year to protest against the then-government led by K. P. Sharma Oli for its ban on social media platforms. ​

The outburst was against the alleged muting of voices, using it to share expressions of protest against the rulers of the day. ​

Among the rapper figures who enthused the Gen Z protestors with their powerful renditions was the 35-year-old Balen Shah, now a member of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), who is being projected as the future Prime Minister of Nepal. ​

Balen is pitted against the ex-Prime Minister in the latter’s bastion, the Jhapa-5 constituency. The national election will take place in the Himalayan nation on Thursday, March 5. ​

Most of those working for Balen’s victory are not members of the RSP, but call themselves “supporters” of the youth icon, as do Rajesh Bhandari, 34, and Prabhat Basnet, 24. ​

Both are rappers and social media activists based in Damak, Nepal’s eastern district of Jhapa, which lies close to the India border. ​

“Our music is a form of protest and a means to communicate and connect people,” explained Bhandari. He has been experimenting with this form of music for over 15 years and has rapped on issues ranging from politics to social issues, and as mere entertainment. ​

“Balen is a rapper. I have known him for about 15 years, and I think he is the most suitable to lead Nepal today. Since the past 40-45 years, different political parties ruled our country, but have done nothing; rather, they have destroyed everything,” he alleged. ​

“I composed raps when I was younger, asking the government how long we have to suffer,” he added. ​

About a fortnight ago, he released an album featuring songs originally composed by Balen. “I sing Balen’s songs. This album is a tribute to Balen; in support of Balen. I consider him the finest leader in today’s time,” he stated. To sustain himself and his hobby, Bhandari deals in sanitary hardware. ​

He says the only place he has visited outside Nepal is Siliguri, in northern West Bengal, India, and regrets never having seen Western nations. ​

“The youth of Nepal can hardly ever achieve their dreams,” he sighed. Meanwhile, Basnet, among the coordinators of Gen Z volunteers working on Balen’s campaign, agreed that rap is easy to understand and motivating. ​

“We took to the streets not for spearheading the protests last year,” he stressed, adding, “We intended to organise and protect the demonstrators so that they did not lose control, or turn violent.” ​

“Balen has plans for the betterment of our country. He has instilled confidence among people,” he said further. ​

Bhandari also stressed their leader’s capabilities, citing his administrative and political skills as the mayor of Kathmandu. ​

“Within three years, he cleaned up the city and beautified it,” he claimed. ​

Rap is said to have emerged in the late 20th century as a vocal art form built on rhythmic speech, rhyme, and street vernacular, often performed on rhythmic beats. ​

It has historically been a platform to advocate social change, challenging systemic issues and expressing the realities of marginalised communities. ​

It grew out of African-American oral traditions, Jamaican toasting, and spoken‑word poetry, where DJs and MCs infuse energy into crowds, speaking over breakbeats to energise crowds and comment on daily life. ​

This fusion of rhythm, lyricism, and social commentary quickly evolved into a global musical and cultural movement known as hip‑hop. ​

As rap travelled beyond the United States, artists adapted its forms to local languages, histories, and political contexts, as did Balen and his associates in Nepal. ​

