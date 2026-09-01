September 01, 2026 6:13 PM हिंदी

Gujarat cop, aide held for taking bribe to ‘not beat’ gambling case accused

Gujarat cop, aide held for taking bribe to ‘not beat’ gambling case accused

Mehsana, Sep 1 (IANS) A constable posted at Satlasana Police Station in Gujarat's Mehsana district and a local resident were allegedly caught accepting a Rs 83,000 bribe during an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trap, after a person approached the bureau’s toll-free helpline 1064, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Kanji Chaudhary, a police constable posted at Satlasana Police Station, and Ashish Chaudhary, a resident of Chaudhary Vas in Navavas-Rajpur of Satlasana.

The ACB said the entire alleged bribe amount of Rs 83,000 was recovered during the operation.

According to the ACB complaint, a gambling case had been registered at Satlasana Police Station against the complainant and several other persons.

In connection with the case, the complainant and the others were required to appear at the police station.

The ACB alleged that accused police constable Kanji Chaudhary demanded Rs one lakh from the complainant in exchange for not assaulting the complainant and the others when they appeared at the police station.

Following negotiations, the alleged bribe amount was settled at Rs 83,000, with the payment agreed to be made on Monday.

Unwilling to pay the bribe money, the complainant contacted the Anti-Corruption Bureau through its 1064 toll-free number and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the bureau set up a trap on Monday (August 31). During the operation, the two accused allegedly remained in telephone contact with the complainant and accepted Rs 83,000 from him.

The transaction took place in the car of a friend of the accused on a public road opposite Suraj Complex in Satlasana.

The ACB team subsequently caught the accused at the spot and recovered the entire alleged bribe amount of Rs 83,000.

The ACB officials said that further legal proceedings were being initiated in connection with the alleged offence.

"The trap was conducted by D.B. Mehta, Police Inspector, ACB Field-3 (Intervening), Ahmedabad, along with his team," officials said.

The investigation will continue to probe if there were similar instances involving the said cop in the past.

--IANS

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