July 15, 2026 11:03 PM हिंदी

Gujarat CM spends birthday reviewing govt work, inspecting GIFT City projects

Gujarat CM spends birthday reviewing govt work, inspecting GIFT City projects

Gandhinagar, July 15 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spent his 65th birthday by engaging in official work, holding a series of departmental review meetings and inspecting key infrastructure projects, while receiving birthday greetings from national leaders and public representatives.

According to the officials, Patel began the day by attending the State Cabinet meeting before continuing with review meetings involving several departments, including the Urban Development Department and the Information and Broadcasting Department.

During the meetings, he reviewed ongoing work and provided guidance on initiatives aimed at improving public services and citizen convenience.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister, accompanied by senior government officials, visited Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to inspect ongoing and planned projects.

The visit included a review of development works at the financial services hub, which has been positioned as a major centre for banking, financial services and technology.

The day's official engagements came as birthday wishes poured in from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governors, Chief Ministers of various states, Union Ministers, elected representatives and other prominent personalities conveyed their greetings to Patel over the telephone and wished him success in Gujarat's continued development.

The Chief Minister remained engaged in government work throughout the day, with his schedule centred on administrative reviews and project monitoring rather than public celebrations.

"The review meetings focused on assessing departmental progress and discussing measures related to public welfare and service delivery. The inspection of GIFT City formed part of the government's ongoing monitoring of major infrastructure and development projects in Gujarat," officials added.

Patel's official engagements on his birthday concluded after a day of meetings and field inspections, with the government highlighting his continued focus on administrative work and project implementation.

--IANS

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