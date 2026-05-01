Gujarat CM meets Rwanda High Commissioner in Surat, focus on boosting economic ties

Surat, May 1 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting in Surat with Rwanda’s High Commissioner to India, Jacqueline Mukangira, on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), where discussions centred on expanding bilateral economic cooperation between Gujarat and Rwanda.

The meeting took place during the South Gujarat edition of VGRC on Friday, where both sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen trade and investment ties as well as deepen institutional and people-to-people engagement.

Mukangira congratulated the state government on the successful organisation of the conference and said: “Rwanda remains an important partner country for India.”

She noted that the bilateral relationship has already translated into growing trade flows and commercial engagement, particularly through Gujarat-linked business networks.

She said: “Rwanda currently imports products such as textiles, spices and sugar from India.”

Highlighting the role of Indian enterprises in her country, she stated that “a significant share of businesses operating in Rwanda are managed by Gujarati entrepreneurs”, which, she said, has contributed to “closer cultural understanding and stronger people-to-people connections between the two regions”.

“The cultural and people-to-people connect between Rwanda and Gujarat is strong,” Mukangira said during the meeting, underlining the depth of engagement between the two sides.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel suggested that a delegation from Gujarat should visit Rwanda to explore new avenues of cooperation and identify further opportunities for expanding economic linkages.

He also expressed appreciation for Rwanda’s participation as a partner country at VGRC and extended an invitation to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

The discussions also touched upon enhancing collaboration in trade and investment facilitation, building on existing economic exchanges between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries and Mines) Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey, and Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Ajay Kumar, along with representatives from Rwanda.

--IANS

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