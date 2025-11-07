Gujarat: BJP leaders sing song to celebrate 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram

Gandhinagar, Nov 7 (IANS) A special program was organised in Gujarat’s Vadodara to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national song "Vande Mataram".

The event, presided over by BJP Vadodara Metropolitan President Jaiprakash Soni, saw scores of BJP leaders and officers singing the national song en masse and also featured a special program, "Group Singing and Speech," to celebrate the milestone.

Senior BJP leaders, including Raopura MLA Balkrishna Shukla, the Mayor of Vadodara, the Standing Committee Chairperson, and a large number of party officials and workers, were present at the event.

All of them took a pledge to promote national sentiments and embolden the Swadeshi resolution, thereby encouraging the use of indigenous products.

MLA Balkrishna Shukla speaking to IANS said, "Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed Vande Mataram on November 7, 1875, to unite all Indians for the first time in independent India. In 1896, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore sang Vande Mataram at the Calcutta Convention."

BJP Vadodara President Jaiprakash Soni said that the Vande Mataram celebrates and honours the Bharat Mata.

“People participated in the independence movement as this song brought them together for a common purpose. Where will a better word be found to worship Bharat Mata at this time?” he said.

Similar events were held in other districts of Gujarat, including the Dang District Collector's Office and the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Rajkot Mayor Nayanaben Pedhadia, speaking to IANS, said, "Vande Mataram, the national song, was sung in unison by the officials and elected representatives at the municipality."

Standing Committee Chairman Jaymin Thakor said that Vande Mataram is not a song, but a scripture. It was composed before India gained independence. At the time of independence, the song inspired the brave soldiers and warriors.

The events organised across Gujarat were aimed at promoting the national spirit and also indigenous products.

Other events where events were organised included Surat Police Headquarters and BSF 176 Battalion Moti Chher.

