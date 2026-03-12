Gujarat Assembly passes Rs 3,725cr rural development budget with 125-day employment guarantee

Gandhinagar, March 12 (IANS) The Gujarat Assembly on Thursday passed budgetary demands of Rs 3,725.11 crore for the state’s Rural Development Department for the financial year 2026–27.

The government has proposed to extend rural employment from 100 to 125 days under a new mission and increase housing assistance for beneficiaries.

Presenting the provisions during the discussion in the Assembly, Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said the budget aims to expand employment opportunities in villages, provide housing to rural households and strengthen women’s economic participation.

Bavaliya said, "Under the proposed 'Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G Ram G)', rural workers would be guaranteed 125 days of employment instead of the current 100 days. A provision of Rs 1,500 crore has been made for the initiative."

“The sweat of rural labourers will now become more valuable and through mission we will work towards achieving the Vision 2047 goal in the rural employment sector,” he added.

The budget also increases the financial assistance available to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Bavaliya said more than 6.90 lakh houses have been completed in the state under the scheme so far.

For 2026–27, an allocation of Rs 1,617.33 crore has been proposed, and with an additional state top-up of Rs 50,000 per house, the total assistance available to a beneficiary will rise to Rs 2,32,920.

A further Rs 47.35 crore has been allocated under the PM‑Janman Scheme to support housing for families belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

The minister also announced financial support to complete around 18,000 houses that have remained pending from the period between 2016–17 and 2023–24.

These delayed houses will receive an additional Rs 50,000 each under full state funding, amounting to a total provision of Rs 90 crore.

Addressing rural livelihoods and women’s economic participation, Bavaliya said more than 5.96 lakh women in Gujarat have become “Lakhpati Didis”.

"To support them further, the government has proposed a new provision of Rs 47.25 crore to provide interest subsidy on loans and incentives for their enterprises," he said.

To expand market access for self-help groups, the government also plans to set up “Gram Haats (market)” at pilgrimage and tourist destinations at a cost of Rs 20 crore, where products made by women’s groups can be sold.

An additional Rs 25 crore has been allocated for marketing and e-commerce promotion of self-help group products.

The budget also includes Rs 737.91 crore for rural sanitation under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

Assistance for building Community Sanitation Complexes has been increased from Rs three lakh to Rs five lakh, with a provision of Rs 10 crore for the programme.

Other allocations include Rs 50 crore for drainage and liquid waste management systems in villages.

Speaking during the debate, Bavaliya said the government was working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“With the objective of making villages prosperous, this budget will help realise the vision of ‘developed villages leading to a developed India’,” he told the Assembly.

The budgetary demands for the Rural Development Department were subsequently passed by the House.

--IANS

mys/pgh