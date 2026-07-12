HM Shah to inaugurate 11th INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group meet tomorrow

Gandhinagar, July 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 11th edition of the INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group (DFEG) Meeting at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar on Monday, bringing together representatives from 47 countries and senior law enforcement officials to discuss advances in digital forensic investigation.

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and NFSU Vice-Chancellor Dr J.M. Vyas.

The event marks the second time NFSU has hosted the prestigious international forum since 2022.

According to the university, the meeting is aimed at strengthening global cooperation and advancing the use of scientific methods in criminal investigations. As part of the inauguration, HM Shah will launch three new Centres of Excellence at the university.

These include the Centre of Excellence in Financial Crime Investigation, an artificial intelligence-based data investigation facility designed to conduct 360-degree investigations into financial fraud; the Centre of Excellence in Media Forensics, described as India's first such centre, which will provide professional training in celebrity interviews, podcasting and forensic journalism; and the Centre of Excellence in Crime Scene Management, which is intended to bridge conventional crime investigation methods with advanced forensic science technologies.

HM Shah will also inaugurate the 'Cyber Forensic Investigation Van', described by NFSU as Asia's first advanced mobile forensic laboratory equipped with advanced digital forensic capabilities.

Developed under the Ministry of Home Affairs by NFSU, an Institution of National Importance, the "Make in India" vehicle is designed to reach crime scenes and enable immediate recovery, analysis and reporting of digital evidence.

An exhibition featuring more than 30 multinational companies working in digital forensics and cyber security will also open alongside the conference.

Companies scheduled to participate include Google of the United States, Cellebrite of Israel, Amped of Italy, Ditigo Global of the United Kingdom and MH Service of the United Arab Emirates, showcasing their latest technologies and investigative tools.

The programme will continue on July 15 with the first International Investigation Competition and a summit on the theme, "AI-enabled Digital Forensic Investigation," organised by NFSU in collaboration with INTERPOL.

The university said the initiative is intended to provide a platform for investigators, forensic professionals, academics and experts from around the world to promote innovation, collaboration and excellence in criminal investigation and forensic science.

--IANS

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