Gujarat: Ahmedabad civic body converts stray cattle dung into energy, cutting waste and costs

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has begun converting dung from stray cattle into biogas and electricity, linking its cattle control measures with a zero-waste energy model and reducing operational costs at municipal shelters.

The initiative is being implemented through AMC’s Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD), which captures stray cattle from city roads and relocates them to gaushalas (cow shelters) at Bakrol and Danilimda, known as Karuna Mandir.

At these facilities, dung generated by the animals is processed in biogas plants to produce fuel and electricity.

Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said the civic body introduced the 'Stray Cattle Nuisance Prevention and Control Policy' in 2023 to address the issue of roaming cattle.

“Under this policy, stray cattle were removed from city roads and relocated to shelters where they receive proper care and medical attention,” he said.

The Bakrol facility, spread across 50,000 square metres, houses around 750 cattle and produces approximately 2,800 kg of dung daily.

Two biogas plants, each with a capacity of one tonne, have been installed at the site. Around 1,000 kg of dung is processed every day, yielding about 46 kg of biogas and generating nearly 35 units of electricity.

The Danilimda shelter accommodates around 350 cattle and generates roughly 1,700 kg of dung daily. A similar biogas system has been set up there to produce gas and electricity.

AMC said the gaushalas have been developed as zero-waste campuses, with all biodegradable waste processed on-site.

The biogas generated is used for cooking for around 32 workers and their families living at the facility.

Officials said the shift has eliminated the need for approximately 27 LPG cylinders per month and resulted in savings of about Rs 10,350 in electricity costs.

At Bakrol, more than 1,000 rotis are prepared daily using biogas for feeding cows and dogs.

The residue from the biogas plants is used as fertiliser for plantations within the campus.

Dung is also used to manufacture sticks distributed free of cost to temples for rituals such as Vedic Holi and havan (religious rituals), providing employment to 13 workers.

AMC said it plans to expand the project by incorporating vegetable waste from city markets into the biogas plants to increase output.

"The initiative aligns with broader efforts in Gujarat to improve solid waste management under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while also addressing urban challenges linked to stray cattle," officials noted.

--IANS

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