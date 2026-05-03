IPL 2026: Nishant Sindhu makes his debut as GT ask PBKS to bat

Ahmedabad, May 3 (IANS) Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 contest here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

As the IPL enters a decisive phase, the points table is tightening, and every game is shaping the playoff narrative. GT head into this contest with growing momentum, having stitched together back-to-back wins, including an impressive outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their campaign appears to be finding balance at the right time, with the addition of Jason Holder lending stability across departments and allowing clearer roles within the side.

While GT’s top order continues to anchor their batting with consistency, contributions from the middle order remain an area of concern. However, the presence of finishers like Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan has ensured they retain depth under pressure.

At the other end, table-toppers PBKS come into this fixture looking to respond after their first setback of the season. Despite a strong start to the campaign, their previous outing highlighted lapses in execution, particularly with the ball in key phases of play. Skipper Shreyas Iyer will expect a sharper effort from his attack, especially after an expensive showing from Lockie Ferguson and a rare off day for spearheads Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen.

Winning the toss, GT captain Shubman Gill said, “We are gonna bowl first. We have been chasing well in the past few games and our bowling is doing well, so will continue that momentum. We spoke about our middle order finishing the game and the way Rahul bhai did was amazing. There is something in it initially for the bowlers. It is all about peaking at the right time, we are doing that and I still our best game is yet to come. One change - Sindhu makes his debut.”

Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer said, “It looks beautiful, some grass on the wicket and some bounce considering it is black soil. We have played on this before. Xavier comes in and Vyshak comes in on the bowling side. It is not frustration, it is an intense league, we have to travel and come up fresh in every game. It is just another game and we will put our best foot forward.”

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Impact substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Kulwant Kejroliya

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Substitutes: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitch Owen

--IANS

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