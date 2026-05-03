Pakistan: Workers in Balochistan demand fair wages, improved working conditions

Quetta, May 3 (IANS) Rallies, demonstrations, and awareness campaigns were held in several parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province to mark the International Labour Day, with workers carrying banners and placards highlighting their demands for fair wages, improved working conditions, job security, and access to social protection systems, local media reported.

Workers from different sectors participated in these events led by trade unions, labour associations, and civil society organisations. Speakers at these gatherings emphasised the need for implementing labour law and ensuring that workers were given their due rights without discrimination or delay, the daily Dawn reported.

Workers expressed serious concerns over rising inflation, unemployment, and the absence of adequate safety measures in many workplaces and urged the government to take concrete steps to address these challenges and implement policies that prioritise the welfare and dignity of the labour force.

Labourers, trade unions, and political leaders in Sindh held rallies, seminars and public meetings to mark the day, highlighting challenges faced by workers and demanding urgent reforms.

During these events, labour leaders, human rights activists and members of the civil society demanded fair wages, job security and the protection of workers’ rights in both formal and informal sectors.

During a gathering held at the Arts Council, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the government must work to ensure that all workers are registered and provided their due rights. He said that nearly 96 per cent of workers in Sindh, including women, remained vulnerable, Dawn reported. He mentioned that unemployment was rising and many industries, around 5,000 in Sindh alone, had closed, and demanded their revival.

Separately, workers, joined by journalists, teachers, and lawyers, carrying red flags and banners, marched from Regal Chowk to the Karachi Press Club in a rally organised by the National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUF) and Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF).

The protesters called for an end to the contract labour system, withdrawal of the fuel price rise and payment of a living wage instead of the minimum wage, Dawn reported. They demanded written job contracts, social security, pensions and the right to create unions. Speakers criticised privatisation and outsourcing, stressing that these policies had weakened job security and increased exploitation.

Another rally organised by the All Lady Health Workers Programme Union witnessed participation of women workers from Sindh raising their specific issues, including lack of service structure, low wages, and pension concerns. Union leaders stated that women workers faced several challenges, including harassment and unequal pay.

--IANS

akl/vd