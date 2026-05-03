India, Myanmar discuss strengthening naval cooperation, defence partnership

Naypyidaw, May 3 (IANS) Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, met Myanmar Navy's Central Naval Command chief Rear Admiral Aung Aung Naing and Training Command chief, Rear Admiral Khun Aung Kyaw, Commander on Sunday, and discussed issues related to strengthening navy-to-navy cooperation, bolstering the existing defence partnership, and augmenting operational engagements, the Indian Navy said.

The two sides also spoke about issues related to enhancing training cooperation and future avenues of collaboration.

Admiral Tripathi is currently on a four-day official visit to Myanmar.

"During the ongoing visit to Myanmar, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS was received at the Central Naval Command Headquarters, Yangon with a ceremonial Guard of Honour. CNS held discussions with RAdm Aung Aung Naing, Commander, Central Naval Command, Myanmar Navy, and RAdm Khun Aung Kyaw, Commander, Naval Training Command," an Indian Navy spokesperson said in a post on X.

"Issues related to strengthening Navy-to-Navy cooperation, bolstering existing defence partnership, augmenting operational engagements, maritime security, and promoting shared goals for a stable and secure maritime environment were discussed. Aspects related to enhancing training cooperation & future avenues of collaboration were deliberated, emphasising the commitment to enhancing interoperability, and training exchange programmes," the spokesperson added.

Admiral Tripathi also visited the Naval Training Command in Myanmar, where he handed over various projects executed with Indian assistance.

"At the Naval Training Command, CNS was briefed on Myanmar Navy's training infrastructure and ongoing initiatives between the two navies including the effectiveness of Mobile Training Team MTTs reaffirming India’s commitment to capacity building and professional exchanges. CNS formally handed over various projects executed with Gol assistance, including the Containerised Small Arms Simulator and the Rigid Inflatable Boat, for augmentation of maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region, in keeping with the vision of MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson posted on X.

The interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the navies of India and Myanmar, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

During his visit, the Indian Navy chief will lay a wreath at the Myanmar Armed Forces Fallen Heroes' War Memorial.

"The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Myanmar Navy through Defence Cooperation Meeting, Staff Talks, Training exchanges and operational interactions including India - Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX), Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), port visits and Hydrography surveys," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Furthermore, navies of India and Myanmar regularly participate in training exchanges, multilateral forums and collaborate towards capability enhancement. Myanmar has participated in all recent events conducted by the Indian Navy, such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave/ Symposium, IOS SAGAR and the Admiral's Cup, according to the statement.

"The visit by the Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirms the longstanding India - Myanmar bonds of friendship, anchored on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment for Maritime Security and Stability in the Indian Ocean Region."

--IANS

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