In MP’s Shahdol, Shubham Tiwari develops millet-based enterprise with help from PMFME scheme

Bhopal, May 3 (IANS) Shubham Tiwari, a young and ambitious individual from Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, has become a popular name not just in his neighbourhood but also in adjoining districts. The reason behind his rise from oblivion to prominence is his millet-based enterprise – ‘Granoxy’, which has become a household name, and its products are also being shipped outside the country.

Shubham, who founded Granoxy units in Shahdol, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, utilised coarse grains like “Kodo and Kutki” to create consumables like pasta, cookies, and other healthy food items, presenting them as superior health-conscious alternatives.

However, his journey wasn’t easy. Recalling the tumultuous path, he says that had he not received assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), his and families live would have ended in penury.

He was declared colour-blind in 2016 and hence denied appointment in Coal India despite clearing the examinations.

The sudden and momentous shift in his life happened after meeting with the then-Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan. He also met with a prominent businessman from the United States, who provided him with initial financial support. After the COVID-19 pandemic, he went to set up an enterprise to process millets - Kodo and Kutki.

He first set up a millet processing unit in Shahdol, with a capacity of one ton per hour and went on to build a bakery unit in Ujjain and a 'Superfood Cafe' in Jabalpur, offering millet-based pizzas, sandwiches, and other healthy food options.

The journey was challenging, but the adequate monetary assistance under the PMFME scheme helped him buy the necessary ingredients and develop logistics.

Under the PMFME, he secured a bank loan of approximately Rs 50 lakh—including a subsidy of Rs 10 lakh. Leveraging this support and mobilising additional resources, he established the processing unit at a total cost of approximately Rs 2 crore.

Today, his products are reaching markets in Sri Lanka, the UAE, the Gulf nations, Iran, and the USA. He is also preparing to expand into markets such as the UK and Canada through a partnership with Walmart. He has also received a pre-order for 42 tons of produce.

Sakshi Tiwari, the organisation's Director, stated that she oversees operations related to the quality of millets and acknowledged that government schemes have significantly aided the organisation's growth.

Shubham's father, Santosh Kumar Tiwari, remarked that although his son was unable to secure a job due to colour blindness, he started his own venture and has since achieved remarkable success. His mother, Usha Tiwari, also highlighted the crucial role played by the support extended by both the Central and State governments.

A couple of workers employed at the unit, namely Deepmala Saket, Durga Devi Chaudhary, and Mahak Chaudhary, shared that securing employment there has improved their financial situation, enabling them to provide for their families more effectively.

--IANS

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