Gujarat: AAP youth leader among two held for extortion bid

Surat, Dec 30 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth leader Shravan Joshi and his associate Sampat Chaudhary were arrested by Surat Police on Tuesday, for allegedly extorting money from ration shop owners.

Both are currently in police custody and being interrogated for the charges.

Shravan Joshi, the general secretary of AAP youth wing, was booked and subsequently arrested after a ration shop owner in Limbayat area of Surat city filed police complaint against him and his aide, accusing them of arm-twisting and threatening him with 'fake' videos.

Ration shop owner Nilesh More told the police that he was extorted of Rs 1 lakh by the duo, who threatened to defame him by posting videos of alleged theft on social media and also warning of licence cancellation by the concerned authorities.

Police are currently questioning other people to see if more are involved in the alleged extortion attempt.

According to reports, Shravan Joshi used to visit government-run ration shops in the city, record videos of them disbursing ration to the poor. He would then upload these videos to Facebook, accusing them of disbursing less ration to the consumers than the stipulated amount.

After the videos circulated on social media, Shravan's aide Sampat Chaudhary would demand Rs 25,000 per month from the shopkeepers. When the shopkeepers felt immense pressure, they called Sampat to Mangal Pandey Hall in Limbayat area and offered to pay the money as a lump sum amount. Sampat then finalized the deal, and Rs 3.5 lakh was agreed upon.

The shopkeepers paid Rs 1 lakh on the spot and also recorded a video of the transaction. After the shop owner filed complaint with Surat Police, the latter registered a case against AAP leader and his accomplice and quizzed both of them. Later, both of them were arrested.

DCP Rajdeep Singh Nakum said that these individuals would go to government shops, make videos showing that less grain was being given to the poor, and then upload them on Facebook. The shopkeepers were then intimidated and threatened through these videos.

The DCP further told the press that Shravan Joshi is a cloth merchant and is associated with the AAP.

Currently, the investigation is underway, and the involvement of more people is not ruled out.

--IANS

mr/uk