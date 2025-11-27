November 27, 2025 11:02 PM हिंदी

GST reforms, PM-Kisan payments, making farming easier, claim participants at EIMA

GST reforms, PM-Kisan payments, making farming easier, claim participants at EIMA

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Farmers attending the ninth EIMA Agrimanch India 2025, on Thursday, said that electricity supply, MSP hikes, and timely benefits under government schemes have strengthened agricultural incomes over the past 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Ashok Kumar Khatri, a farmer from Narela in Delhi, said the schemes brought in by the Union government are translating into effective work on the ground.

He added that the payments related to farming activity, as well as pensions, are credited on time.

He went on to say that the GST reforms have reduced input costs as goods that were originally priced at Rs 1 lakh now come for about Rs 90,000, benefiting farmers and consumers.

Speaking about the ongoing fair at the Pusa campus, Khatri said the farmers were being exposed to a variety of seeds, food products, and agricultural equipment, which he believed would definitely help them in enhancing their farming habits.

Kankshit Singh, a farmer from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, said timely electricity supply has made a noticeable difference. He recounts frequent power shortages in the earlier years, which affected the farming schedule.

With a more reliable supply now, farmers can irrigate fields on time and raise productivity, he added.

Rukman Saran from Churu, Rajasthan, says that the subsidies are being directly credited into the bank accounts of farmers.

He also feels it is an important step, especially for small farmers.

He described the government as "farmer-friendly".

Ranbir Khatri of Narela also insisted that under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers were getting Rs 6,000 annually.

He said that MSPs for wheat and paddy have increased over the years and farm incomes have gone up.

According to Rahul Chauhan, a farmer from Hapur, large-scale events like EIMA Agrimach are increasing awareness among farmers and encouraging greater participation from the younger generation in agriculture.

--IANS

aps/khz

LATEST NEWS

Businesses, high-value payers to benefit most from ‘Banking Connect’ system: NBBL MD

Businesses, high-value payers to benefit most from 'Banking Connect' system: NBBL MD

GST reforms, PM-Kisan payments, making farming easier, claim participants at EIMA

GST reforms, PM-Kisan payments, making farming easier, claim participants at EIMA

Chunky Panday: 'Young men keep Malaika Arora’s poster in their bedroom'

Chunky Panday: 'Young men keep Malaika Arora’s poster in their bedroom'

Deol family & Hema Malini host separate prayer meetings for late Dharmendra on the same day

Deol family & Hema Malini host separate prayer meetings for late Dharmendra on the same day

IRCTC refutes claims of halal-only non-veg meals on trains

IRCTC refutes claims of halal-only non-veg meals on trains

Abhay Deol arrives early at the prayer meet of late superstar 'uncle' Dharmendra

Abhay Deol arrives early at the prayer meet of late superstar 'uncle' Dharmendra

Kapil Sharma returns to Colors 11 years after their professional fallout

Kapil Sharma returns to Colors 11 years after their professional fallout

Working to help India achieve PM Modi’s target of 10 million solar rooftops: Australian envoy (IANS interview)

Working to help India achieve PM Modi’s target of 10 million solar rooftops: Australian envoy (IANS interview)

Nepal brings banknotes showcasing disputed land with India into circulation

Nepal brings banknotes showcasing disputed land with India into circulation

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan arrive for late Dharmendra's prayer meet

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan arrive for late Dharmendra's prayer meet