T20 WC: ICC activates contingency plans to support teams' return home amid tensions in the Middle East

Dubai, Feb 28 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has activated comprehensive contingency plans to safeguard the travel, logistics, and well-being of all stakeholders associated with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, currently underway in India and Sri Lanka.

The crisis in the Middle East has escalated as Tehran has threatened to launch new attacks against Israel and the US ships and shipping interests in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden following Monday's US-Israel military operations against Iran. The possibility of attacks is threatening to disrupt air travel across the region to reach Europe and Africa.

While the crisis in the Middle East has no direct bearing on the conduct of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the ICC acknowledges that a significant number of personnel -- including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff -- rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries upon concluding their commitments at the event.

Dubai Airport has already suspended all operations till further notice, while there have been Large-scale flight cancellations in flights leaving from India to Europe and Africa as they transit via Dubai and the Gulf region.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed all Indian airlines operating international services to continuously monitor airspace advisories, Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs), and route restrictions issued by the concerned authorities to ensure passenger safety in the wake of the massive military operation launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday.

The ICC has said that it is monitoring the situation and that the safety of every individual connected with the T20 World Cup is its priority.

“The safety and well-being of every individual connected to our event is the ICC’s highest priority. We have already mobilised our travel, logistics, and security teams and are working around the clock to ensure that all stakeholders can return home safely, with minimal disruption. We would also urge fans who have travelled or were planning to travel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel,” an ICC Spokesperson said in a release on Saturday.

Measures Currently in Place

The ICC Travel and Logistics team is actively working with major international carriers to identify and secure alternative routing options, including connections through European, South Asian, and Southeast Asian hubs, the release informed.

The ICC security consultants are liaising with relevant authorities and will provide real-time advisories as the situation develops. A dedicated ICC Travel Support Desk has also been activated.

The ICC will continue to issue updates as the situation evolves and remains committed to the smooth and safe conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to end on Match 8. Though a majority of the 20 teams have left the region at the end of the league phase, more teams will leave for home after the end of the Super 8 phase. There is a major concern among representatives from those teams about the tension in the Middle East.

