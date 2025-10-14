GST rate cut brings festive cheer to Mumbai markets and households

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) As the festive season kicks in, Mumbai’s bustling markets are witnessing renewed energy and increased footfall, thanks to the recent GST rate reductions. From staple foods to home appliances, the price drop is being hailed as a major relief for both traders and consumers — especially homemakers managing tight household budgets.

Mohanlal Kumawat, a shopkeeper in Mumbai, shared how the GST cuts have transformed the market atmosphere. "Earlier, high GST rates discouraged people from shopping. Now, essentials like wheat, rice, lentils, biscuits, dry fruits, and snacks have become cheaper. There’s been a sharp rise in customer turnout," he said, adding: "This Diwali, we are witnessing double the enthusiasm compared to previous years."

Another vendor, Kamla, echoed the sentiment, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a “people-friendly” economic decision. "The 2025 GST revision has given businesses a new direction," she remarked.

Homemakers across the city are also expressing their gratitude. Hemlata Desai, a homemaker, shared how the changes have directly impacted her family’s daily life. "Earlier, due to high taxes, we had to restrict our purchases. Now, with reduced GST, even items like oil, nuts, and home appliances like washing machines and refrigerators are more affordable," she said with a smile. "This Diwali is truly special for us — our kitchen is fully stocked, and we are celebrating without financial stress."

Seema Mane, another homemaker, noted: "Balancing the household budget has become easier. Earlier, we had to cut corners, but now we can plan better for festivals."

Vidya Poddar added emotionally: "These changes have brought light into every home. We feel seen and supported by this government."

Daroga Chaubey, a member of the general public, emphasised how economic reforms like these strengthen the nation. "When common people save money, they invest or spend elsewhere, which ultimately boosts the economy," he said.

With more money in people’s hands and a drop in essential goods’ prices, Mumbai’s Diwali is looking brighter than ever.

--IANS

brt/vd