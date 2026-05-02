Growing reach of political Islam triggers concerns over influence: Report

Brussels, May 2 (IANS) Political Islam in the United Kingdom is resurging not merely as an identity marker but as an instrument of political power, entrenched within institutional frameworks and supported by transnational networks. It has created an interconnected dynamic where geopolitical instability, ideological shifts, and migration flows overlap — "an evolution the West continues to underestimate by treating it as a series of isolated crises,” a report said on Saturday.

Writing for 'European Times', Dimitra Staikou, a Greek lawyer, writer, and journalist, noted that in recent months, London has confronted a growing complex convergence of internal and external pressures. She stated that counterterrorism probe connected to transnational networks, coupled with rising migration flows from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh --- underscored a reality that can no longer be viewed as fragmented.

Highlighting the UK's deeper structural challenge, Staikou stated that migration flows, geopolitical instability, and transnational networks are not isolated concerns but interconnected parts of a wider system.

“Treating them in isolation risks obscuring the mechanisms through which external dynamics translate into domestic pressure. What is unfolding is not simply a migration crisis but a shift in the relationship between global instability and national governance,” the expert added.

Underscoring the difficult but unavoidable questions facing policymakers, Staikou asked, "How can institutions designed for a different geopolitical era adapt to a landscape defined by fluid networks and overlapping spheres of influence? To what extent can existing legal and administrative frameworks respond to challenges that do not fit neatly within traditional categories of domestic or foreign policy? And how can governments maintain a balance between humanitarian obligations and the need to preserve institutional stability?”

According to the expert, the stakes are particularly high for the UK, given its global connections and a central role in international political and economic systems, leaving it especially exposed to the effects of transnational dynamics.

“The pressures observed today are unlikely to dissipate in the near term. If anything, they may intensify as geopolitical shifts continue to reshape patterns of movement and influence. The response, therefore, cannot be limited to reactive measures. While border controls and asylum reforms remain necessary, they are insufficient on their own,” Staikou stated.

She further stressed the need for a more comprehensive approach—“one that recognises the interplay between external developments and internal pressures and that integrates security, migration, and foreign policy considerations into a coherent strategic framework.”

--IANS

scor/as