Green has got to find method and tempo with his batting: Ponting

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting highlighted significant weaknesses in Cameron Green's performances before what is likely to be a pivotal fifth Ashes Test, saying that Green needs to find a more effective method with his batting.

Green is under the most pressure after another quiet performance with the bat in Melbourne, where he scored 17 in the first innings and was dismissed for 19 in the second. Despite his strong Sheffield Shield form, which shows his ability, his Test average sits at 32.25, and expectations are beginning to rise as patience fades, even with his obvious talent at 26.

Ponting also believes Green’s frequent changes in batting position have undermined his confidence. Speaking on SEN Radio, he said Green currently looks like a “very nervous starter” amid his struggles to get going.

“Everything I’ve ever heard around the Australian camp about Cameron Green is just how good they all think he is and could potentially be, but he’s got to start working it out. He’s got to find a method and a tempo, especially with his batting, in Test cricket that’s going to work for him,” Ponting said.

“They’ve moved him from three to five to seven; he’s been all over the place... he’s a very nervous starter; he’s very stiff and very rigid, and being a big, tall man like he is, it probably doesn’t make it any easier. There’s some challenges there for him. He’s got to work it out pretty quickly,” he added.

Ponting further highlighted Labuschagne as a player feeling the heat ahead of the SCG Test, noting that the 31-year-old has been inconsistent in this Ashes series, combining two half-centuries with six low scores, under 20, against England.

“I still believe there are a lot of technical flaws he’s got going on at the moment. When Marnus is at his best, he makes batting look relatively easy, but when he’s at his worst, he makes batting look really, really difficult. The last few weeks, he’s made batting look difficult.

"There’s definitely a question mark over him... July 2023 was his last Test hundred; that average has dropped dramatically during that period of time,” Ponting mentioned.

--IANS

vi/bc