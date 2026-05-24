Grand Tribal Conclave in Delhi displays culture of united India, say BJP leaders

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at the grand 'Janjati Sanskritik Samagam' (Tribal Cultural Conclave), held at the capital on Sunday, emphasised that the event celebrated the coming together of tribal communities, displaying the culture of united India.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, the event is being held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj clarified that the event is not any kind of election promise.

"It is an event to pay tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which has brought our tribal brothers and sisters to the national capital. It represents the culture and idea of a united India," she told IANS.

Describing the tribal event, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said: "Tribal brothers and sisters from every part of the country, including Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, have come here. They are part of the country’s mainstream. Delhi belongs to them too, and we want to sit with them and plan for their better future."

Tiwari told IANS that the Red Fort, where a part of the event has been organised, will represent a complete democracy today.

Being one of the senior tribal leaders in the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "We have our own distinct customs, traditions, and culture."

"For the past several years, some anti-religious elements have been trying to break our traditions, suppress our customs, and weaken our culture. Therefore, today, tribal communities from across the country have united here to demonstrate their strength and solidarity," he told IANS.

Former Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda said that this grand gathering of tribal communities from across the country sends a message not only to the tribal society of India but also to the entire nation.

"Tribal communities, because of their ancient civilisation, culture, and traditions, hold a unique identity in the country. Preserving their culture has always been a long-standing tradition, and even today, the tribal community takes pride in it,' he asserted.

'Janjati Suraksha Manch' member Manohar Santhal mentioned that it is an important day for tribal communities.

"We have to work towards ensuring development for the community and address their issues," he told IANS.

He highlighted that the event has witnessed participation of tribal people from even Andaman and Nicobar Islands and north eastern states like Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Sikkim.

"2500 to 3000 members of the Santhals (tribal community) are present here," he mentioned.

The participants wore traditional tribal attire at the event. Referring to the same, Manohar Santhal noted that traditional attire, food habits and lifestyle are the identities associated with tribal communities.

--IANS

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