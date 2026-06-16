Journalist Zoya Ahmed Husain debuts as author with stirring slice-of-life work  

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Senior journalist Zoya Ahmad Husain's debut book "Wah Ri Zindagi", an evocative, eclectic and engaging collection of stories based on real-life experiences, was launched at a glittering ceremony attended by several distinguished figures from the worlds of media, the literary world, arts, and public life.

The launch at the India International Centre commenced with a special audio-visual musical performance on a song by celebrated playback singer Abhijeet, whose lyrics were centred around the theme of "Wah Ri Zindagi" itself.

Shobhit University Chancellor Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, senior journalist, author, and former Rajya Sabha member Shahid Siddiqui, satirist Prem Janmejay, senior journalist and author Jayanti Ranganathan, Prof. Anshu Joshi of JNU's School of International Studies, and senior journalist Kadambini Sharma were prominent figures at the launch event, memorably and energetically piloted by Aaj Tak's Executive Editor and Anchor, Saaed Ansari.

Other eminent personalities present were TV Today Vice President Rehan Kidwai, leading theatre personality Salim Arif, film actor Nasir Abdullah, PTI Video Section editor Shazi Zaman, senior journalists Ramesh Menon, Amitabh Srivastava, Shishir Sinha, Prabal Pratap Singh, Anuj Khare of Zee News), Vibhas Awasthi, Bichitramani Rathore, Piyush Pandey, Parvez Sagar, Rafe Sultan, Ravinder Bawa, Suman Kansra, Kripal Singh and Regional PF Commissioner Alok Yadav, along with several other distinguished guests.

BAG Films and Media Ltd CMD Anuradha Prasad welcomed and felicitated all the speakers, who praised the new work for its sensitive portrayal of life’s experiences, emotions, relationships, and struggles, and commended Husain's insightful writing and unique perspective on life.

Talking to IANS, Husain said her work comprises seven stories dealing with various aspects of life.

"They are fictional but based on real-life experiences," the debutant author said.

--IANS

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