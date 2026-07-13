Piyush Goyal's visit to Spain, Belgium and Finland set to deepen India-EU trade ties

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) As India and the European Union work towards the early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal embarked on a three-nation visit on Monday with a high-level business delegation.

The visit to Spain, Belgium and Finland from July 13-17 underscores India's commitment to strengthening economic partnerships across Europe, with a focus on trade, investment, technology, innovation and sustainability, according to an official statement.

According to Commerce Ministry, across Spain, Belgium and Finland, the visit will highlight key themes of advanced manufacturing, clean energy and sustainability, digital and frontier technologies, gems and jewellery, and food and consumer industries.

Goyal's visit reflects India's steadfast commitment to deepening its engagement with the European Union, one of its largest trading partners, and to advancing an ambitious, balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that contributes to resilient supply chains, sustainable growth and a rules-based global trading system.

An official statement said that the visit is also expected to impart fresh momentum to India's engagement with Europe by promoting trade and investment, strengthening collaboration in emerging technologies, clean energy, innovation and advanced manufacturing, fostering closer partnerships between businesses and innovation ecosystems, and reinforcing India's position as a trusted global partner for innovation, manufacturing and sustainability.

In Spain, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with Carlos Cuerpo Caballero, First Vice President of the Government of Spain and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business; Jordi Hereu Boher, Minister of Industry and Tourism; and Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.

The minister will also chair an India-Spain Business Roundtable with leading Spanish companies and industry associations to showcase India's investment opportunities and encourage greater business-to-business partnerships. Goyal will participate in a Business Roundtable with the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, CEOE and ICEX Spain Trade & Investment.

In Belgium, Goyal will undertake site visits to the Port of Antwerp and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. The minister will also hold CEO-level meetings with Alain Queverin of Thales Group and Jean-Christophe Bogaert of Silox Group.

In Brussels, Goyal will co-chair the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Ministerial Meeting. The India-EU TTC serves as the highest institutional mechanism for cooperation on trade, trusted technology and economic security.

In Finland, Goyal is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Dr. Sakari Puisto, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, and participate in the India-Finland Business Roundtable with Finnish companies.

—IANS

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