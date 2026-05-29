May 29, 2026 10:58 AM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal engages with over 50 global business leaders at New York roundtable

Piyush Goyal engages with 50 global business leaders in New York roundtable

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said he engaged with over 50 global business and industry leaders at a roundtable held in New York.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, he stated that the meeting was hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York in collaboration with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

In a post, the minister highlighted India’s strong growth story, reform-driven business environment and expanding opportunities for global investors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said discussions focused on further deepening India-US trade, investment, innovation, and supply chain partnerships for shared prosperity.

The engagement comes amid India’s broader efforts to intensify economic diplomacy with major partner countries, following a series of recent high-level international interactions aimed at boosting trade and investment ties.

Earlier in the week, the minister said that with India-Canada bilateral trade currently at approximately $8.5 billion, both governments remain committed to their shared, ambitious target of expanding it to $50 billion by 2030.

He added that he had a packed schedule of high-impact engagements in Toronto spanning academia, innovation, government, business councils, institutional investors and the diaspora community.

The three-day visit -- covering Ottawa on May 25 and Toronto from May 26 to 28 -- was aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties between India and Canada, with a special focus on accelerating ongoing negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Earlier in May, the minister said that the deliberations took place between him and a delegation led by Jeff Shockey, Executive Vice President, Government Operations, Global Public Policy & Corporate Strategy at Boeing.

--IANS

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