Govt’s NSSH scheme helps SC, ST entrepreneurs scale up their enterprises

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The National SC‑ST Hub scheme is helping entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes overcome barriers to markets, finance and technology and unlock access to larger opportunities, particularly in government procurement, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said the NSSH is creating opportunities for long-term growth, resilience and greater visibility, enabling SC or ST entrepreneurs to integrate more effectively into the mainstream economy and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic progress.

The scheme focuses on capacity building initiatives, and addresses critical aspects such as financial management, tender participation, pricing strategies, and regulatory understanding.

By providing structured mentorship, industry insights and targeted business interventions, the Business Accelerator Program under this scheme helps entrepreneurs overcome critical challenges in business strategy, pricing, operational efficiency, and market, the statement noted.

The ministry cited an example of an operator of Safety & Security Engineering from West Bengal reworking pricing and positioning through a BAP at IIM Sambalpur and secured tenders worth Rs.8 48 lakh from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Similarly, a founder of Renergy Solution Pvt. Ltd. of Assam had already established itself within the public procurement ecosystem and was actively securing solar installation opportunities for government institutions.

However, the need to strengthen strategic direction and formalise business processes became critical to sustain and scale up growth.

The firm strengthened processes and procurement engagement through BAP and improved its readiness for contracts with government institutions, the statement added. Sawalaram Enterprises of Nashik won a Rs 5.10 lakh tender from the Steel Authority of India Limited after participating in the BAP at IIM Shillong, the statement said.

"From overcoming barriers to scaling up operations and participating in mainstream economic activities, these enterprises exemplify how focused support can unlock potential across sectors and geographies," the ministry noted.

The National SC-ST Hub Scheme strengthens individual enterprises and reshapes how inclusivity translates into meaningful economic progress through capacity building, guided support and strategic intervention as India envisions a Viksit Bharat 2047.

—IANS

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