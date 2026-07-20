Govt yet to decide on raising ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20 pc: MoS

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The government has not taken any decision to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond the current 20 per cent level, and any future move will be based on detailed scientific studies and consultations with stakeholders, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, Gopi said no decision has so far been taken to raise the ethanol blending target beyond E20.

“Any proposal to increase the blending level would be considered only after comprehensive scientific and technical studies and consultations with automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and research institutions,” he added.

“India achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol five years ahead of schedule, with the average blending level rising from about 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 20 per cent during the 2025-26 ethanol supply year after more than two decades of phased implementation,” the minister stated.

According to Gopi, the ethanol blending programme has delivered substantial economic and environmental benefits since 2014-15.

It has helped save more than Rs 1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange, reduced crude oil imports by nearly 316 lakh tonnes, cut around 952 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and generated over Rs 1.66 lakh crore in additional income for farmers.

Addressing concerns regarding vehicle performance, the minister said the government has not received any widespread or substantiated complaints from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations or consumer groups regarding engine failures, fuel pump issues, corrosion or water contamination linked to E20 fuel.

While acknowledging concerns raised through media reports and social media, Gopi said these have been scientifically examined.

“More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars, including many manufactured before E20 certification, have been using E15-plus and E19-E20 fuel for more than two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half years without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown,” the minister mentioned.

Citing industry data, Gopi said one leading passenger vehicle manufacturer analysed service records of 2.84 crore vehicles during 2025-26, including around 1.5 crore vehicles not certified for E20, and found no damage attributable to the fuel. A leading two-wheeler manufacturer also reported similar findings, he added.

--IANS

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