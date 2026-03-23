March 23, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

Govt to launch 100‑day campaign to mark World TB Day 2026

Govt to launch 100‑day campaign to mark World TB Day

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The government is set to commemorate World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2026 with a national event on March 24, to showcase key achievements, innovative strategies, and strengthened community engagement under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), according to an official statement on Monday.

The event will be held at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and "highlight India’s accelerated progress towards the elimination of TB, in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a TB-Mukt Bharat," the statement from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda will flag off the "focused and intensified 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan – 100 Days Campaign' and launch the TB Mukt Bharat App and the TB Mukt Urban Ward Initiative.

These initiatives will accelerate case detection, improve treatment adherence and strengthen last‑mile delivery of TB services especially in high-burden areas, the statement added.

"These efforts resonate strongly with the theme of World TB Day 2026 — “Yes! We Can End TB!” and reflect India’s renewed commitment to intensifying the fight against TB," it said.

The event will bring together ministers, senior Union and State government officials, public health experts, development partners, healthcare professionals and community representatives.

The event will reaffirm the nation’s commitment to intensifying multi-sectoral collaboration and adopting evidence-based strategies to eliminate TB, it noted.

Shorter, six‑month all‑oral treatment regimens for multidrug‑resistant and rifampicin‑resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR‑TB) are cost‑effective and deliver better health outcomes than longer regimens, the government had recently said.

Citing an ICMR Study, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that with shorter regimen, "for each additional Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY) gained, the health system spends Rs 379 less per patient compared to the standard regimen, indicating better health outcomes at lower costs."

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

BRICS chair India to work closely with Russia to address shared challenges: EAM Jaishankar

BRICS chair India to work closely with Russia to address shared challenges: EAM Jaishankar

Gold, silver prices drop sharply over strong US dollar, inflation concerns

Gold, silver prices drop sharply over rising geopolitical tensions

Varun Dhawan says 'Hai jawaani toh workout karna hain' as he flaunts his toned physique

Varun Dhawan says 'Hai jawaani toh workout karna hain' as he flaunts his toned physique

I don’t like the Impact Player rule: Axar

I don’t like the Impact Player rule: Axar

He didn't say anything new, says Priyanka on PM Modi's West Asia address

'Didn't say anything new': Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi's West Asia address

Surge in crime cases even as thousands arrested in Dhaka

Surge in crime cases even as thousands arrested in Dhaka

We will try new openers: Delhi Capitals on top-order issues

We will try new openers: Delhi Capitals on top-order issues

Raghav Chadha demands rollover of unused mobile data, its transfer among users

Raghav Chadha demands rollover of unused mobile data, its transfer among users

Playing anytime for Australia is special, but getting back in Test team is my priority: Renshaw

Playing anytime for Australia is special, but getting back in Test team is my priority: Renshaw

Kneecap lands in Cuba with humanitarian supplies, lashes out at POTUS Trump

Kneecap lands in Cuba with humanitarian supplies, lashes out at POTUS Trump