Govt to host Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY hackathon finale in Bengaluru

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The government will host the grand finale and showcase of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) Auto-Adjudication Hackathon in Bengaluru on May 8-9, aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence to strengthen health claims processing, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that the event will be organised by the National Health Authority (NHA) in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission and IISc Bengaluru.

Moreover, the nationwide hackathon has received an overwhelming response, with over 3,500 participants registering through the official portal, reflecting growing interest among innovators, technologists and researchers in applying AI to public health systems.

According to the government, the two-day event will serve as a platform to showcase cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance the efficiency, accuracy and transparency of claims adjudication under AB PM-JAY.

It also noted that finalist teams will present advanced AI and machine learning-based solutions addressing key challenges such as clinical document classification, compliance with Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs), radiological image-based validation, and detection of forged or AI-generated medical documents.

These solutions are expected to have strong potential for real-world deployment, improving the speed and integrity of claims processing.

Moreover, the programme will also feature panel discussions with experts from government, industry, startups and academia on themes such as ‘Building AI for Indian Healthcare’ and the ‘Future of Claims Adjudication’.

In addition, another session will focus on ‘Fraud, Waste and Abuse in the Era of AI’, examining the responsible use of technology in fraud detection while addressing concerns related to transparency, accountability and data privacy.

The government has highlighted that with nearly 40,000 claims processed daily across more than 1,900 treatment packages, Ayushman Bharat is among the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance schemes and is increasingly adopting AI-driven approaches for claims management.

--IANS

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