Govt signs Rs 5,083 crore deals to acquire helicopters for coast guards, missiles for Navy

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed two major contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore to strengthen the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block in the national capital.

Out of the total amount, a contract worth Rs 2,901 crore has been signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-III in the Maritime Role for the Indian Coast Guard.

The deal has been finalised under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

These twin-engine helicopters are equipped with modern features and are more advanced than the currently operated platforms.

They can carry out a wide range of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea.

“These twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms and are capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea,” Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Their induction is expected to significantly improve the Coast Guard’s ability to protect offshore installations, artificial islands, fishermen and the marine environment.

The project will involve more than 200 MSMEs in the supply chain and is expected to generate around 65 lakh man-hours of employment.

The government said the contract reflects its commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India initiative, while also strengthening maritime security.

In another major deal, the ministry signed a Rs 2,182 crore contract with JSC Rosoboronexport for the procurement of Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch Shtil missiles and related equipment for the Indian Navy.

The missiles will enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline warships against various aerial threats.

The system will provide rapid-reaction and all-weather engagement capability, improving the survivability of naval platforms in challenging maritime environments.

The government said the agreement also highlights the long-standing defence partnership between India and Russia, based on mutual trust and strategic cooperation.

