Govt selects 10 AI startups for international expansion programme

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has selected 10 Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups for the second cohort of its global acceleration programme, aimed at helping domestic firms scale internationally, the government said on Friday.

The IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme is being conducted in partnership with Station F in Paris and HEC Paris, and forms part of the government’s broader push to strengthen India’s position in the global AI ecosystem.

According to the government, each cohort comprises 10 startups that are provided access to resources, mentorship and international networks to support their global expansion under the initiative.

The programme is aligned with India’s National AI Strategy, with a focus on cross-border collaboration, exposure to global innovation ecosystems and integration into international markets.

The selected startups for the second cohort include AI Health Highway, Awiros, Cognecto, Flaunt, GreenFi.ai Climateforce Technologies, Infiheal Healthtech, InLustro Learning, PredCo, SkyServe (Hyspace Technologies) and TestAIng Solutions.

These startups were shortlisted through a multi-stage selection process and will participate in a structured programme comprising a three-week online preparatory phase followed by a three-month residency in Paris.

The government said that during the residency, participants will gain access to mentorship, industry experts and networking opportunities with leading players from the French and European technology ecosystem.

Earlier in March, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, informed Parliament that over 38,000 GPUs have been onboarded and 190 projects approved under the IndiaAI Mission, while the Semicon India Programme has cleared 10 semiconductor units to boost domestic chip manufacturing.

He also said in the Lok Sabha that 38,231 GPUs have been onboarded through a common compute facility and are being provided to startups and academia at subsidised rates of around Rs 65 per GPU per hour.

--IANS

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