Govt revamps funding norms for sports federations to power Olympic vision 2036

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) In a significant step toward bolstering India’s ambitions of becoming a global sporting superpower and potential host of the 2036 Olympic Games, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has unveiled revised norms under the Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs).

This overhaul — the first since February 2022 — aligns with the new Olympic cycle post-Paris 2024 and addresses the growing needs and challenges in India's sports landscape.

Reflecting the rising cost of training, infrastructure, equipment, and athlete welfare, the revised norms promise enhanced financial aid across key areas. National Championships will now receive increased support, with High Priority sports eligible for ₹90 lakh and Priority sports for ₹75 lakh — a significant leap from the earlier ceiling of ₹51 lakh. The budget for hosting international tournaments in India has also doubled, with federations now able to access up to ₹2 crore.

Coaches, often considered the backbone of an athlete's journey, will now see a considerable hike in remuneration. Chief national coaches will be entitled to monthly salaries of ₹7.5 lakh, up from ₹5 lakh, while other coaches will see a rise from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

In parallel, dietary charges for athletes have also seen a steep hike. Senior athletes will now receive ₹1000 per day, and juniors ₹850 — up from ₹690 and ₹480, respectively.

One of the cornerstones of the new framework is the emphasis on grassroots and athlete development. Every NSF is now mandated to allocate at least 20% of its annual budget toward junior and youth development. Federations must also identify a “Probable Group” of athletes — at both senior and junior levels — with high-performance potential.

These athletes will be trained at accredited academies chosen through a transparent process and overseen by the sport’s High-Performance Director (HPD). Each athlete will receive ₹10,000 per month as a dietary allowance during non-camp periods to ensure nutritional consistency.

To strengthen India’s coaching ecosystem, the scheme earmarks 10% of its budget exclusively for coach development. This will support domestic and international training programs, the development of curricula, workshops, and certification courses.

A Coaching Education Expert will be required in every NSF, and foreign experts will be expected to train Indian coaches and officials during their off-training periods, building long-term capacity.

In a push for structured and accountable governance, NSFs with annual budgets exceeding ₹10 crore must appoint a High Performance Director, who will oversee technical development programs. Federations will also be permitted to use up to 10% of their funds to engage professional manpower, including CEOs, competition managers, finance and legal officers, and IT personnel.

--IANS

hs/bsk/