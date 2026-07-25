Govt plans tougher anti-paper leak law with harsher penalties, Special Task Force, fast-track courts: Sources

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The government is planning to introduce more stringent provisions to prevent paper leaks and strengthen the legal framework against examination-related fraud. According to government sources, the proposed amendments aim to significantly enhance punishments, ensure faster investigations, and expedite trials to curb organised exam malpractice.

Sources said the proposed changes build upon the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, enacted by the BJP-led government. While the 2024 law served as a major deterrent against the paper leak mafia, the government now intends to make its provisions even more stringent.

Under the proposed amendments, a person involved in a paper leak could face up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50 lakh. A service provider conducting examinations may be fined Rs 5 crore and blacklisted for eight years.

The management of such a service provider could face five years' imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5 crore. Organised criminal groups involved in paper leaks may attract seven years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 crore.

The government believes these enhanced penalties will create a stronger deterrent against examination fraud.

The proposed amendments also provide for statutory Special Task Forces to investigate paper leaks and examination fraud. Any paper leak case may be investigated by constituting a Special Task Force, which will be required to complete its investigation within two months. This is expected to ensure faster investigations and more focussed prosecution.

In addition, the amendments propose statutory provisions for Special Fast Track Courts. State governments will be required to establish these courts in consultation with the respective High Courts. The courts will hear cases on a day-to-day basis and complete trials within three months.

The proposals further provide that all pending investigations will be transferred to the Special Task Forces, while all pending cases will be shifted to the Special Fast Track Courts for disposal within three months. They also provide for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors for examination-related cases.

According to sources, the amendments will strengthen deterrence, accelerate investigations, and ensure swift punishment for offenders.

--IANS

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