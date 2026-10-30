Govt notifies social security boards for gig and unorganised workers

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Centre has notified the constitution of the National Social Security Boards for Unorganised Workers and Gig and Platform Workers to strengthen the social security framework for workers in the informal workforce, an official statement said on Friday.

Established under the Code on Social Security, the boards will recommend and monitor welfare schemes for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

The boards will be headed by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment and comprise representatives of the Central and state governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions and gig and platform worker associations, it added.

The boards will recommend suitable social security schemes for different categories of workers and advise the Central government on matters arising out of the administration of the Code.

They will also monitor social welfare schemes administered by the Centre for these workers, review record-keeping functions performed at the state level and examine expenditure from the fund and account.

Apart from that, the boards will meet at least thrice a year and follow rules of procedure prescribed by the Central government for the conduct of their meetings.

According to the government, the boards would play a role in bridging the social security gap for millions of gig and platform workers alongside traditional unorganised workers.

The Code on Social Security provides a statutory framework for social security measures for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers.

Earlier in September, industry, workers, senior government officials and experts said that the new Labour Codes marks shift from a control‑centred regulatory approach to one based on collaboration between government

Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Secretary, Labour Ministry, had highlighted rationalisation through consolidation of laws, reduced provisions, digitalisation of compliance, e‑portals and uniform return filing, along with greater uniformity in the definition of wages.

--IANS

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