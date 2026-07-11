Govt mulls common standards for messaging platforms after WhatsApp username row

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The government is considering introducing uniform standards for messaging platforms operating in India following the controversy over WhatsApp's proposed username feature, according to multiple reports.

Reports suggested that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is exploring a common regulatory framework that would apply across messaging platforms, instead of taking platform-specific decisions.

The move comes after the government opposed WhatsApp's proposed username feature, which would allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

The government argued that the feature could make it easier for fraudsters to impersonate users, facilitate digital arrest scams and phishing attempts, and make law enforcement investigations more difficult.

In addition, the government is now looking at introducing common standards for all messaging platforms to ensure a uniform regulatory approach.

Reports claim that the Centre will consult major messaging platforms before taking a final decision on the proposed framework.

Earlier in July, messaging platform Telegram submitted its reply to the government’s notice on the username feature, following a similar response from WhatsApp.

The 'username' feature allows users to communicate without sharing their mobile phone numbers, a functionality that has drawn the Centre's attention over concerns that it could facilitate online fraud, phishing, impersonation and so-called digital arrest scams.

Similarly, WhatsApp had submitted its response to the government's notice over its proposed username feature.

The government had issued a notice to WhatsApp last week, raising concerns that the proposed feature could potentially lead to a rise in online fraud, phishing, digital-arrest scams and impersonation attacks.

It also directed the messaging platform not to roll out the username feature in India until consultations on the issue were completed to the government's satisfaction.

The proposed feature would allow users to communicate on WhatsApp without sharing their mobile phone numbers, providing an additional layer of privacy.

--IANS

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