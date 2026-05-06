Govt maintains 'no bilateral sports ties' with Pakistan; opens doors for multilateral events

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Sports Ministry on Wednesday said India’s ban on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan will continue, while also maintaining that Pakistan players and teams will be able to participate in multilateral events hosted by India.

In an official circular issued to the National Sports Federations, the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs, the ministry stated that, "Insofar as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India."

"With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interests of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events."

The development came at a time when India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and has made a pitch for the 2036 Olympics. India will also host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2029 and the Men's ODI World Cup in 2031.

Moreover, India is looking to bring the Asian Games back to home soil for the first time since 1982, as the country expressed interest in hosting the Asian Games 2038, with the proposal discussed at the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) executive board meeting last month.

The ministry stressed that visa procedures for athletes, technical staff, and international sports officials will be simplified to make India a preferred destination for international sporting events.

"To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified. In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on a priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years," it said.

"This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India," the ministry added.

--IANS

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