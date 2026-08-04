August 04, 2026 8:23 PM हिंदी

Govt likely to question Meta Executives on CSAM, WhatsApp usernames

Govt likely to question Meta Executives on CSAM, WhatsApp usernames

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Centre is expected to meet senior executives from Meta on August 5 to seek explanations on a range of concerns, including the handling of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), risks associated with WhatsApp usernames, and the treatment of verified and prominent accounts across its platforms, it was announced on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Voice of India, an independent multimodal artificial intelligence evaluation platform developed jointly by AI4Bharat and Josh Talks AI, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said the meeting would cover several issues that have recently raised concerns within the government.

Among the key topics likely to be discussed is Meta's handling of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

“The government wants to understand the steps the company has taken to curb the spread of such content on its platforms,” Krishnan said.

"There are a range of issues. The issue of CSAM was raised with them, so we will want to understand what measures have been taken to tackle that," he added.

The government is also expected to raise concerns related to synthetically generated content and safeguards surrounding content removals involving prominent personalities and verified accounts.

“Adequate checks should be in place whenever content from verified users is taken down,” Krishnan mentioned.

Senior officials are also likely to seek details on Meta's internal protocols for addressing these issues, why some of the existing mechanisms may not be functioning effectively, and the challenges the company faces in implementing them.

The meeting comes days after the government summoned Meta's President of Global Affairs, Joel Kaplan, to appear in person and explain the company's content moderation policies.

The summons followed the removal of a social media post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addressed protesting students regarding measures being undertaken by the government to tackle examination paper leaks.

Meta later clarified that the post had been removed due to an error in its automated enforcement systems and apologised for the unintended takedown.

Meta has faced increasing scrutiny from the government over the past several weeks on multiple fronts.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked WhatsApp not to roll out its username feature until concerns related to impersonation, online fraud and cybercrime were adequately addressed.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Lalrinliana Hnamte’s double helps SC Delhi secure a comeback win against Jamshedpur FC in a Group C fixture of the 135th Durand Cup which was played at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Hnamte’s double helps SC Delhi secure a comeback win against Jamshedpur FC

NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar to arrive on three-day Bengal visit, attend several events on women's safety

NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar to arrive on three-day Bengal visit, attend several events on women's safety

Kangana Ranaut says Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest for remarks against Trisha sets a ‘good precedent’

Kangana Ranaut says Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest for remarks against Trisha sets a ‘good precedent’

Khalin Joshi fires 63 to lead on day one of J&K Open 2026 at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Khalin Joshi fires 63 to lead on day one of J&K Open 2026 in Srinagar

Former diplomat slams BNP govt, says Sheikh Hasina not treated fairly by Bangladesh judiciary

Former diplomat slams BNP govt, says Sheikh Hasina not treated fairly by Bangladesh judiciary

FIVB confirms participation of Russian teams in 2027 Volleyball Nations League. Photo credit: Xinhua

FIVB confirms participation of Russian teams in 2027 Volleyball Nations League

Barak Legends prevail over Guwahati Royals by three wickets via VJD Method in Match 7 of the Assam Premier League (APL) at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: APL

Barak Legends prevail over Guwahati Royals by three wickets via VJD Method

7 years of Article 370 abrogation: Residents of J&K share insights on silent transformation

7 years of Article 370 abrogation: Residents of J&K share insights on silent transformation

Coventry City sign goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a permanent deal from Brighton

Coventry City sign goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a permanent deal from Brighton

Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 medallists in boxing, judo and para-athletics; calls on athletes to mentor the next generation

Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 medallists in boxing, judo and para-athletics; calls on athletes to mentor the next generation