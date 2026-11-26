New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has launched a State Dashboard on its eSankhyiki portal, bringing together state-level data for selected indicators as part of efforts to strengthen subnational statistics and digital dissemination, an official statement said on Thursday.

Developed in collaboration with the Institute for Competitiveness, the dashboard aims to make official statistics more accessible in usable formats and reuse them for analysis, the statement from Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) developed eSankhyiki as a one-stop window for official statistics. The portal enables users to search datasets, explore indicators through interactive visualisations, and consult the accompanying metadata.

Users can access data through direct downloads in machine-readable formats and through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), which allow data to be retrieved and used in other applications. Currently, the eSankhyiki portal hosts 43 statistical products with 1109 datasets comprising more than 139 million records.

The new dashboard currently presents 283 indicators of 21 statistical products across 10 broad themes, including agriculture, education, work and wages, and gender and inclusion. Users can select a state and a theme to view the available indicators or explore a theme across states.

Interactive charts and filters support data exploration, while the accompanying metadata and statistical notes provide the context needed to interpret the figures. Users can also download the underlying data and metadata, and download or share visualisations. The dashboard will be expanded progressively and additional indicators will be added.

The Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics & Research (VISTAR) places emphasis on strengthening subnational statistics and expanding the use of digital tools across statistical processes, including dissemination.

Through its support for statistical strengthening component, the scheme seeks to strengthen the capacity of states and union territories to produce more granular statistics, including at the district level, and support their use in local planning and policymaking.

The state dashboard strengthens the transition from data availability to effective data utilisation by bringing together indicators from multiple statistical products into coherent, theme-based state profiles, the statement noted.

—IANS

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