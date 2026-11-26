Doha, Nov 26 (IANS) India A won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

India A are coming off beating the UAE by seven wickets, with teenaged batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making a sensational 204 off just 53 balls. After winning the toss, India A captain Tilak Varma said off-spin bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian has replaced wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh in the playing eleven.

“First of all it was a tremendous innings by Vaibhav. At the same time, it's a new day and a new game. Importantly we stay focused on this game and do well. Compared to the other ground, this wicket behaves differently in the second innings. Slightly tougher to bat on in the second innings,” he said.

India A's campaign has had its ups and downs. They started off by bundling Nepal out for just 26 before being beaten by Pakistan A by 48 runs and bouncing back with a huge win over the UAE. India A will be hoping Sooryavanshi can do it again in the semi-final, though they will also want for bowlers and fielders to join the in-form party.

Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, have won all three of their games in Doha so far by firing in all three departments. In their last group match, their spinners bowled out Bangladesh A for 145, and they knocked off the runs with seven wickets and 169 balls to spare.

Skipper Pavan Rathnayake said Dulaj Samuditha is out, with Garuka Sanketh coming into the playing eleven. “I think it's better – but I think we would have elected to bowl. We played on this wicket before. I think chasing is better on this wicket,” he said.

Playing XIs

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (captain), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, and Arshad Khan

Sri Lanka A: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (wk), Pavan Rathnayake (captain), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Lahiru Samarakoon, and Garuka Sanketh

--IANS

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