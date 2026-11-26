Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor gave social media a glimpse into his playful equation with wife Maheep Kapoor as he shared a series of pictures from his recent outing.

He included one picture on his carousel in which he jokingly appeared to touch her feet and another featuring his daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

In the first picture, Sanjay is seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses while bending down and appearing to touch Maheep’s feet. Maheep, dressed casually in a brown jacket, blue jeans, sunglasses and boots, stands beside a decorated Christmas tree. Sharing the picture on his social media account, Sanjay wrote, “Jug Jug Jeeyo @maheepkapoor , I respect my Elders”.

In another social media post, Sanjay had reposted a picture shared by Shanaya on her social media account, from a dinner outing with her. The father-daughter duo can be seen sitting across from each other at a restaurant overlooking Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. Shanaya captioned the post, “dinner date with dad (ps: we didn’t plan the matching denim I swear!)”.

For the uninitiated, Sanjay and Maheep have been married for nearly three decades. Their relationship began in the 1990s after a chance meeting at a party. In a 2024 interview, Maheep recalled that she had gatecrashed a party in Delhi, where she met Sanjay. She later described the encounter as beginning with what she thought was a “one-night stand”.

The two went on to date for around five years and the couple tied the knot in 1997 and later welcomed daughter Shanaya in 1999 and son Jahaan in 2005. Before marriage, Maheep had appeared in the 1994 music video for Ila Arun’s popular song “Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai” and was also associated with the shelved film Shivam.

She later established herself as a jewellery designer and entrepreneur before gaining wider recognition through Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Sanjay, meanwhile, is the youngest brother of producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. He made his acting debut with Prem in 1995 and went on to feature in films including Raja, Auzaar, Sirf Tum, Luck by Chance, Merry Christmas and Murder Mubarak.

The couple’s marriage has also seen its share of challenges. On Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep had spoken openly about infidelity by Sanjay early in their marriage and revealed that she had walked out with their newborn daughter Shanaya.

She said she eventually chose to give the marriage another chance, and explained that she wanted the family home to remain a place of peace for her children.

–IANS

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