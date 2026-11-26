Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja says 'Sooooo sweet' as Kashmera Shah shared a glimpse of the special gift from her son.

In her latest social media post on Thursday, Kashmera shared a special moment where her 9-year-old son gave her a beautiful bangle as her pre-birthday gift. Sharing a few glimpses of her son presenting her with the bangle, the 'Laughter Chef' contestant said that she would always hold his piece of jewelry close to her heart.

"Sliding this simple little bangle onto my wrist brought tears to my eyes. My sweet 9-year-old boy came up to me with this pre-birthday gift, he handed me this token of love that completely melted my heart. Out of every piece of jewelry I’ve ever owned, nothing will ever match the value of a gift chosen with pure love by my son. Feeling endlessly blessed to be his mom (sic)," she wrote on her official handle.

Reacting to the post, Sunita Ahuja commented, "Sooooo sweet my lal", along with raised hands and kiss emoticons.

After being estranged for a long time, Kashmera and Sunita finally seem to share a great bond.

She was even seen standing in support of Sunita Ahuja amidst her divorce with Govinda.

In September, as Govinda’s alleged girlfriend, actress Komal Rani Swarnkar, called Sunita a 'cunning woman', alleging that Govinda and Sunita were already facing issues before she came into the scene, Kashmera questioned how Komal came to know such intimate details of her co-star's life.

She wrote, "Since the beginning of my career, 30 years and 50 films in total not “one co star” of mine knew anything about my personal life or feelings. The only person I told everything to was the person I married @krushna30. I have never heard of such a bond in a work environment where a co worker knows such intimate details."

For the unversed, Kashmera is married to Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek. Sunita is Krushna's 'Mami'.

--IANS

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