New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Delhi’s 15-year-old sprinter Amieyra Khoslla has won three national bronze medals in the 60m, 100m and 200m events within a month, delivering an impressive set of performances at the National Junior Athletics Championships and the 70th SGFI National School Games.

Amieyra began her medal-winning run at the 41st National Junior Athletics Championships, organised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in Chennai in October, where she secured bronze in the Under-16 girls’ 60m event.

She clocked 7.74 seconds in the semifinals, recording the fastest time of the event, before finishing third in the final, where the winning time was 7.79 seconds.

The young sprinter continued her impressive run at the 70th SGFI National School Games, held in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, from November 19 to 23. Competing in the Under-17 category against older athletes, she claimed two more bronze medals.

She clocked 12.07 seconds in the 100m final and 24.71 seconds in the 200m final, after running 24.69 seconds in the semifinal.

Her 200m timing is also noteworthy as it is faster than the previously published Under-19 school athletics benchmark of 24.97 seconds set by the Delhi Directorate of Education. However, the comparison does not constitute a new record claim.

Reflecting on her performances, Amieyra said she enjoyed expressing her love of speed on the track as well as on the sport-climbing wall.

“I love speed, and I am happy that I can express that on the track just as much as I do on the Sport Climbing wall. The past few weeks, starting with the Delhi State Junior Athletics Championships, have been memorable,” she said.

She also credited her coach, former Indian sprinter Amit Khanna, for helping her prepare for competitions and guiding her development.

“I am grateful to my coach, former Indian sprinter Amit Khanna sir, for guiding me through the season with his immense knowledge and passion,” she added.

Amieyra had earlier represented India at the World Youth Climbing Championships in Italy in July, finishing sixth. She had hoped to conclude her season at the Khelo India Youth Games in Hyderabad in December but learnt that entries were based on performances at the previous year’s SGFI competition.

Her parents, Amrita and Vinay Khosla, have encouraged her to remain patient and continue pursuing her passion for speed.

--IANS

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