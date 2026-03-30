Govt launches ‘LEAF’ to boost EV charging ecosystem

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Monday launched the Light Electric-Vehicle Acceleration Forum (LEAF) -- an industry-led consortium aimed at strengthening the EV charging ecosystem.

The forum has been set up as a neutral platform to bring together stakeholders across the light electric vehicle (LEV) ecosystem, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charging infrastructure operators, component makers and technology providers.

It will work with government and regulatory bodies, as well as industry associations, to support the development of EV charging infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers in the country.

In a post on X, the minister said the initiative would help accelerate the growth of light electric mobility and strengthen the EV ecosystem through improved interoperability, reliability and expanded charging infrastructure.

He said the move aligns with the government’s vision of building a self-reliant and future-ready India, while advancing broader goals of sustainable mobility and reducing carbon emissions.

Kumaraswamy also emphasised the importance of strong industry-government collaboration to create a sustainable, accessible and globally competitive electric mobility ecosystem

The initiative aims to improve interoperability across charging networks, enhance reliability and ensure a consistent user experience while expanding access to public charging infrastructure.

As part of this effort, initiatives such as the Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS), approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards, are being developed to support both slow and fast charging through a unified connector standard.

The forum has already brought together over 20 organisations from across the EV ecosystem, including vehicle manufacturers, charge point operators, suppliers and software providers, and is expected to expand its membership in the coming months.

Industry representatives said that as EV adoption gains momentum in India, addressing challenges such as fragmented charging networks and inconsistent user experience will be critical for the next phase of growth.

They added that improving interoperability and building a scalable public charging ecosystem would play a key role in accelerating electric mobility in the country.

--IANS

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