Govt launches ‘Cell Broadcast Alert System’ for real-time disaster warnings

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday launched the ‘Cell Broadcast Alert System’, developed with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under the guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah.

According to the government, the advanced system is designed to deliver critical information related to disasters, emergencies and public safety directly to citizens’ mobile phones in real time.

As part of the rollout, a nationwide test of the system was conducted successfully earlier in the day.

During the test, mobile users across the country received 'emergency alert messages' accompanied by a beep sound on their devices, it said.

The initiative is seen as a significant step towards ensuring swift and effective dissemination of information during natural disasters, severe weather events and other emergency situations, officials added.

Earlier in the day, the government tested the indigenous mobile emergency alert system across the country to strengthen preparedness and safeguard citizens during natural calamities.

The system is currently undergoing pan-India testing in the form of flash SMS messages issued by the NDMA.

“NDMA will test Cell Broadcast Alerts on May 2, 2026, in your area. On receiving the message on your mobile phone, no action is required. Please do not panic,” the government said in a sample message.

Officials noted that the alerts were delivered with a loud alarm tone and a flashing message on mobile phones.

The alerts are transmitted through the indigenous Integrated Alert System ‘SACHET’, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), and are based on the Common Alerting Protocol recommended by the International Telecommunication Union.

The system aims to deliver disaster and emergency-related alerts — including tsunamis, earthquakes, lightning strikes and man-made hazards such as gas leaks or chemical incidents — to mobile users in targeted areas.

The government has conducted multiple such tests in the past to assess the system’s performance and reliability ahead of a nationwide rollout.

The NDMA is the apex body for disaster management in India.

Following the testing phase, the system is expected to be operationalised nationwide, enabling dissemination of emergency alerts in multiple Indian languages across all mobile handsets.

--IANS

ag/na