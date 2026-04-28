Govt issues heatwave advisory to protect workers; mandates cooling, water and flexible work hours

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The government on Tuesday issued an advisory to all States/UTs and its attached organisations, urging immediate preventive and mitigation measures to safeguard workers and labourers from the adverse effects of rising temperatures and heat wave conditions across the country.

In a communication addressed to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Labour and Employment emphasised the need for a coordinated, multi-sectoral and multi-dimensional approach to protect workers, particularly those employed in outdoor and labour-intensive sectors.

“States/UTs have been advised to issue necessary directions to employers, occupiers, industries and construction companies for immediate implementation of worker safety measures,” the ministry said.

“The government urged to issue advisory related to re-scheduling of working hours for employees, workers in different sectors. Ensuring adequate drinking water facilities and making provision for rest areas and cooling of workplaces,” the ministry said.

It also include: making provision for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material for working conditions requiring such facilities including for construction work and coordinating with Health Department to ensure regular health check-up of the workers.

The government said that factory and mine managements have also been advised to allow greater flexibility to workers, including slowing the pace of work during periods of extreme heat, assigning two-person crews where continuous work is unavoidable, providing rest areas and ensuring sufficient ventilation and cooling arrangements.

“Special attention has been recommended for construction workers, brick kiln workers, daily wage earners and casual labourers,” the ministry said.

“States/UTs have been encouraged to undertake awareness campaigns at labour chowks and public places, along with display of posters and banners carrying heatwave safety messages and emergency contact details,” the ministry added.

Directorate General of Training, National Board for Workers’ Education (DTNBWE) have been advised to organise awareness and training programmes on heatwave mitigation and management.

“All organisations have also been requested to furnish fortnightly status reports on actions taken and activities undertaken in this regard for further review and monitoring,” the ministry explained.

--IANS

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