June 29, 2026 7:37 PM हिंदी

Govt invites proposals to reduce import dependence in medical devices

Govt invites proposals to reduce import dependence in medical devices

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Department of Pharmaceuticals has invited applications under the Scheme for Strengthening of Medical Device Industry (SMDI) to promote domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, support innovation and increase the depth of value chains in the medical devices sector, an official statement said on Monday.

The statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said applications are open under two sub‑schemes -- the Marginal Investment Scheme for Reducing Import Dependence and the Medical Device Clinical Studies Support Scheme.

Selected applicants would be incentivised through a one-time capital subsidy of up to Rs 10 crore on reimbursement basis for manufacturing key components, raw material or finished devices or accessories to reduce import dependence under the Marginal Investment Scheme.

The department will provide financial support of up to Rs 5 crore under the MDCSS Scheme for conducting clinical investigation, clinical performance evaluation, post-market follow-up study, animal studies to the eligible applicants on reimbursement basis.

The statement said proposals must be submitted through the online portal on or before 6 pm on July 23.

Applicants can find details regarding eligibility, application procedure and other terms and conditions at the Department of Pharmaceuticals' website, the ministry said.

SMDI has a sub-scheme for capacity building and skill development in the Medical Device Sector Scheme to fill the gap existing in the education and research in the medical devices sector.

It aims to ensure quality teaching, training and nurturing excellence in Medical Technology education for generating a critical mass of trained human resources to meet the requirements of rapidly innovating multidisciplinary areas of Medical Technology while facilitating an R&D ecosystem for the sector.

FDI inflows in the pharmaceutical sector touched Rs 12,753 crore during 2024-25. From April 2025 to September 2025, FDI inflows (both in pharmaceuticals and medical devices) have been Rs 13,193 crore, up from corresponding period of previous year.

—IANS

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