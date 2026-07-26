Govt has empowered youth through jobs, skills and policymaking to realise Viksit Bharat vision: FM Sitharaman

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) The government has made sustained efforts to empower young Indians by creating jobs, expanding skill development opportunities and giving them a direct role in policymaking as part of its vision for a 'Viksit Bharat', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

Speaking at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026, FM Sitharaman said the government's efforts have translated into concrete outcomes, including the distribution of more than 12 lakh appointment letters in the central government through the Rozgar Melas.

"Keeping 'Viksit Bharat' in mind, the government has made sustained and concrete efforts to empower young Indians by equipping them with the skills, opportunities, confidence and platforms they need to realise their potential and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress," FM Sitharaman said.

Highlighting the government's emphasis on engaging young people in policymaking, the finance minister said one of the first things she did after presenting this year's Union Budget was to hold an informal interaction with college students from across the country representing diverse academic disciplines.

“Through the PM Internship Scheme, we are giving young Indians their first real exposure to enterprise, with internships in the country's top 500 companies,” the finance minister stated.

“The National Sports Policy 2025 aims to give our athletes modern facilities, sports science support, medical care, technology-based performance analysis, world-class coaching and early international exposure,” the union minister added.

FM Sitharaman said India's growth story is closely linked with the aspirations and achievements of its youth, adding that true leadership also involves preparing the next generation to shape the country's future.

“First thing I did after presentation of this year’s budget was to have a free-wheeling conversation with young college students who came to Delhi from all regions of this country representing varied academic domains,” FM Sitharaman mentioned.

“Many suggestions for the Budget are invited through Mygovindia portal, where young minds contribute valuable ideas, several of which are then incorporated into the Budget,” the finance minister explained.

The finance minister also said India's expanding economic partnerships are creating new opportunities for young Indians across sectors.

--IANS

pk