Govt finalises 70‑year lease for Basmati organic farming training centre in UP

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) A 70‑year lease has been formalised to transfer land for a Basmati and Organic Training Centre‑cum‑Demo Farm at Tanda Bijaisi in Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh, to be developed over approximately seven acres, the government said on Thursday.

The centre will be equipped with facilities including an auditorium, museum and gallery on Basmati and organic farming, conference room, laboratory and storage space for organic farming inputs, an official statement said.

The facility is expected to support training and capacity building for Basmati and organic farmers, and also serve as a resource centre for agricultural experts and students.

It will be the country’s first Basmati organic training and demonstration farm covering both conventional and organic Basmati cultivation. Owing to its location, the centre is expected to benefit farmers and stakeholders in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The centre has been designated an All India Coordinated Research Projects centre for national‑level Basmati trials, making Pilibhit the third AICRP centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Basmati GI zone.

This will facilitate systematic testing and evaluation of new Basmati varieties suited to the region’s agro-climatic conditions.

Further, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada unveiled India’s first AI-based Basmati Paddy Survey project (2026–2028), to be implemented by APEDA in collaboration with the All-India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA).

The project will cover nearly 4 million hectares, collect data from over 1.5 lakh ground-truth points and engage with over 5 lakh farmers.

It aims to support precise crop assessment, varietal identification, scientific advisory services and improved export planning, the statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

Basmati exports, a Geographical Indication (GI) product of India, were valued at $5.67 billion in 2025–26, with volumes around 6.5 million metric tonnes.

The sector continues to contribute significantly to India’s agricultural exports, with a strong presence in markets across the Middle East, Europe and North America.

—IANS

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