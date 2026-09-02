Govt expects $200 billion investment potential in India’s data centre industry: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that the government expects investments in the data centre sector to reach around $200 billion, reflecting the scale of the opportunity created by India’s rapidly growing digital economy and AI ecosystem.

India is the world’s best location for setting up data centres, said the minister during a CEO roundtable on “Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) for Scaling India’s Data Centre Ecosystem” here.

Goyal expressed confidence in India’s growth prospects amid global uncertainty and volatility and highlighted the country’s 7.8 per cent growth in Q1.

He complimented the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisive leadership and for instilling confidence among every Indian to contribute towards Amrit Kaal and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Goyal further highlighted the potential of the data centre and semiconductor industries, India’s growing presence in AI and its expanding manufacturing base for global quality products, noting that these sectors would power India’s growth in the coming years and contribute towards achieving a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

He said the interaction with stakeholders was marked by positivity and that discussions between different departments of the government and states had already helped resolve several issues.

The roundtable was convened as a follow-up to the inaugural CEO Roundtable to further strengthen the enabling ecosystem for the rapid and sustainable expansion of India’s data centre sector.

According to an official statement, discussions focused on Ease of Doing Business and faster deployment of data centre infrastructure, particularly in the areas of power, land, regulatory and fiscal issues.

Stakeholders discussed measures to ensure adequate and reliable power availability, including cluster-based transmission and substation planning, Day-1 sanctioned load, dual power feeders and facilitation of renewable energy procurement across State boundaries.

The need for DC-ready land banks and pre-identified power-ready parcels was also highlighted.

Hyperscalers accounted for more than 80 per cent of data centre absorption in the first half of 2026, underscoring India’s emergence as an AI infrastructure destination.

--IANS

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