Govt develops framework to measure contribution of knowledge to economy

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is developing a framework to measure the contribution of knowledge and knowledge products to the Indian economy, an official statement said on Saturday.

The framework is needed due to rapid technological change and complex skill demands that make such an assessment essential, the statement from the MoSPI said.

The exercise addresses the growing centrality of knowledge in economic activity and will help formulate policy measures to capture evolving dynamics.

"In the absence of a comparable precedent, this exercise represents a novel initiative in this direction and necessitates the association of experts and other stakeholders," the statement noted

The ministry said a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) was constituted following recommendations from a meeting chaired by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific advisor to the government.

Further, a brainstorming workshop in September 2025 helped develop a taxonomy of knowledge products and identify quantitative indicators and data sources to measure their contribution to GDP.

Based on the TAG’s inputs, suggestions from the brainstorming session and subsequent discussions, a base paper on a framework for measuring the contribution of knowledge and knowledge products to the Indian economy has been prepared in the ministry.

It comprises four chapters: conceptual considerations on knowledge and the knowledge economy; available methodologies and quantities; India’s traditional knowledge and its dimensions and challenges; and a framework primer on valuation of the knowledge contribution to the economy.

The ministry invited comments and suggestions on the Base Paper from all stakeholders and the general public as part of the consultation process.

Feedback may be shared with the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation by June 15, 2026, which will enable the early finalisation of the framework, the statement noted.

—IANS

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