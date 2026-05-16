Adhyayan Suman pens note as ‘Shekhar Tonite’ drops: Wanted to give India back its OG star

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Adhyayan Suman, who has created “Shekhar Tonite,” has spoken about the struggles behind bringing the show and how he had only one mission “to give India back its OG star.”

Adhyayan shared a glimpse from the show hosted by his father, Shekhar Suman, on his Instagram. He mentioned that the post was not just “from a son”.

The actor wrote: “This is a post from an artist who has lived in awe of the sheer talent, aura, wit, strength and magic of Shekhar Suman all his life. It took me 4 years to bring Shekhar Tonite to life. 4 years of rejections. 4 years of doors shutting on my face.”

He said: “4 years of people saying “It won’t work anymore.” But somewhere deep inside me, the fire never died. Then came a fearless MAN! Dharmesh Sangani. A man away from films, yet someone who believed in a creator before believing in a business model.”

“He looked at me and said, “Adhyayan, make this big. That man is an OG. Nobody can ever be like him. Give him the comeback he deserves.” And that sentence stayed with me. Then fate brought back one of the finest Creative souls I know - Ritika.”

Adhayan went on to recall: “We tried building this dream years ago. It didn’t happen then. But maybe destiny was waiting for the right time. Today, she stands as one of the strongest forces behind this show.”

“My brother, my partner at Madrigal, and a musical genius, Rahul Nair created the soul and soundscape of this world with pure love. And through all of this, watching my Mother silently endure years of pain and suppression was never easy.”

Talking about his ultimate goal, Adhyayan said: “I had only one mission: To give India back its OG star. To give his voice back. To remind people what charisma, intelligence, timing and presence truly look like.This show was destined. I don’t know what lies ahead from here. But today, my heart is full. Full of gratitude. Full of emotion. Full of belief.”

Adhyayan thanked the universe, his partner Divita Rai, and his friends for being his strength.

He concluded: “And thank you to my mother, for praying the hardest through it all. Today, Shekhar Tonite releases. Help me give India its OG back!!”

--IANS

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