Govt considers pilot AI data trust at IIT Hyderabad: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) The government is considering launching a pilot project to establish sector-specific data trusts at IIT Hyderabad to make high-quality Indian datasets available for artificial intelligence (AI) development, while ensuring secure and responsible access, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Speaking during an interaction with industry leaders here, Vaishnaw said the proposal emerged from discussions with industry representatives, who suggested setting up data trusts in Indian educational institutions.

Welcoming the suggestion, the minister said the government could begin with a pilot project at IIT Hyderabad in partnership with industry.

Under the proposed framework, the data trusts would securely host sector-specific Indian datasets with clearly defined usage policies. The datasets would be made available to startups, researchers and companies developing AI applications, while ensuring responsible use and appropriate safeguards.

Vaishnaw said such initiatives could strengthen India's AI ecosystem by improving access to trusted domestic datasets, which remain a key requirement for building indigenous AI models and applications.

The minister also highlighted the rapid growth of India's electronics manufacturing sector, saying production has crossed Rs 13 lakh crore.

He said electronics has emerged as India's third-largest export category, while mobile phones have become the country's largest individual export product, reflecting India's emergence as a trusted global manufacturing and technology hub.

Last month, Vaishnaw said India is moving towards becoming a trusted global partner in electronics manufacturing as he inaugurated global manufacturing company Jabil's advanced manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

“India to be a trusted global partner in everything electronics. Inaugurated Jabil’s new advanced manufacturing facility with Maharashtra CM Dev Fadnavis. This high-tech plant will manufacture components of AI data centers, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World', Vaishnaw said.

--IANS

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