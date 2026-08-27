Govt calls for public participation to boost digital infrastructure in villages

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has invited public participation to become ‘DAANVEERs’ for contributing towards strengthening digital infrastructure at the grassroots. 'DAANVEER', a people-led Computer Crowdsourcing Initiative, enables individuals and organisations to donate desktop computers directly to verified Gram Panchayats through a simple, transparent and technology-enabled mechanism, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Thursday.

The initiative is aimed at complementing infrastructure support provided under the government programmes, including the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA). 'DAANVEER' makes donating a computer to a Gram Panchayat as simple and convenient as an online purchase. Through the Meri Panchayat App, citizens can view on their phones Gram Panchayats verified by the respective state governments requiring desktop computers and choose to support their own or any other eligible Gram Panchayat, the statement said.

On clicking “Donate Computer”, the donor is securely redirected to DigiHaat, an ONDC-enabled digital marketplace, without the need for separate registration. The selected Panchayat’s delivery address and recipient details are automatically populated, eliminating manual data entry. Donors can choose from standardised computer bundles aligned with prescribed technical specifications, make the payment digitally and track the order from confirmation and dispatch to delivery and acknowledgement.

Following acknowledgement by the Gram Panchayat Secretary, the donor receives a digitally generated Certificate of Appreciation. Hence under the initiative, every stage of the donation journey, from order placement to delivery, can be tracked in real time, ensuring complete transparency.

A computer donated through 'DAANVEER' can strengthen a Gram Panchayat’s capacity to effectively use digital governance platforms for planning, financial management, record-keeping and citizen service delivery. It also offers citizens living away from their native villages, including the Indian diaspora, philanthropic organisations and CSR partners, a credible avenue to contribute to grassroots digital infrastructure and reconnect with their villages.

With more states onboarding eligible Gram Panchayats, 'DAANVEER' has the potential to evolve into a nationwide movement for stronger and digitally empowered Panchayats. As on August 27, 2026, 75 donations have already been made, marking an enthusiastic response and growing public acceptance of this initiative.

On successful completion, donors receive a Certificate of Appreciation, recognising their contribution to strengthening local governance. 'DAANVEER' represents an innovative model of participatory governance, enabling voluntary public participation to complement government efforts in strengthening grassroots institutions.

Citizens, philanthropists, organisations, CSR partners and members of the Indian diaspora are encouraged to come forward and become a 'DAANVEER', the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na